All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 3040 Barrymore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
3040 Barrymore Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:36 PM

3040 Barrymore Street

3040 Barrymore Street · (919) 840-8692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3040 Barrymore Street, Raleigh, NC 27603
Camden Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Town home in Camden Crossing convenient to everything! Open 1st floor has large living area, dining, kitchen and pantry with extra storage space. 2nd floor has two bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer included. 3rd floor master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, fireplace and bathroom with separate shower, tub, and dual vanity. New granite counter tops in kitchen. Close to I40, farmers market, and downtown. Pool and fitness center in community. Available for move in June 6th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Barrymore Street have any available units?
3040 Barrymore Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Barrymore Street have?
Some of 3040 Barrymore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Barrymore Street currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Barrymore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Barrymore Street pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Barrymore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 3040 Barrymore Street offer parking?
No, 3040 Barrymore Street does not offer parking.
Does 3040 Barrymore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 Barrymore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Barrymore Street have a pool?
Yes, 3040 Barrymore Street has a pool.
Does 3040 Barrymore Street have accessible units?
No, 3040 Barrymore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Barrymore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 Barrymore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3040 Barrymore Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl
Raleigh, NC 27615
Ashley Park in Brier Creek
10300 Pine Lakes Ct
Raleigh, NC 27617
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Andover at Crabtree
6200 Riese Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Laurel Springs
500 Bridle Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Village on Hill Street
2404 Hill St
Raleigh, NC 27604

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity