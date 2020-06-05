3040 Barrymore Street

Amenities

Town home in Camden Crossing convenient to everything! Open 1st floor has large living area, dining, kitchen and pantry with extra storage space. 2nd floor has two bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer included. 3rd floor master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, fireplace and bathroom with separate shower, tub, and dual vanity. New granite counter tops in kitchen. Close to I40, farmers market, and downtown. Pool and fitness center in community. Available for move in June 6th.