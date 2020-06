Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Newly painted! Light and bright throughout! Hardwoods in living/dining, laminate in bedrooms and NEW vinyl in kitchen/laundry. Open floor plan 3 bedroom/2 bath home located near NCSU Centennial Campus, moments from NC State Farmer's Market & Trophy Brewing, easy access to downtown and I-40. Huge walk in closet in master! Large laundry room off kitchen. Fully fenced backyard, deck and covered porch for great spring evenings! Fireplace is for decorative use ONLY! Act Fast!