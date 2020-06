Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Duplex in the heart of Five Points! Kitchen was entirely renovated w/stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, great back splash!Open Concept floor plan w/hardwoods through the unit! Recessed lighting in living/dining rooms! Large bedrooms w/a shared hall bath that has been completely remodeled-- new tiled bath/shower, toilet & vanity! Walk to all Five Points has to offer--shopping, dining, breweries, parks & much more! ACT FAST! Pets allowed!