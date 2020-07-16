604 Garden Square Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

NCG Real Estate, LLC is proud to present this pet-free home in the heart of Morrisville. This stylish home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a third story loft and a two car garage. We invite you to step into the welcoming main entrance and view the open concept main level. The home offers excellent entertaining space with a family room that is bright with many windows. The stylish kitchen includes a large dining room area with three windows and features 42” cabinets, all stainless steel appliances that include stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen also has a large walk-in pantry. One bedroom is located on the main level. The spacious owner's suite features an ample walk-in closet. The owner's suite also has a huge owner's bathroom with a double vanity, garden soaking tub and separate shower. Also on the second floor are 2 spacious bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room. The third story opens onto the sun filled loft area that can serve as a home office, hobby area, play area, or a lounge. Yard maintenance is included in the rent.



This Town Hall Common home includes the community pool, playground, and access to the greenway. Enjoy the conveniences of the Morrisville Town Hall area with the location of a school nearby, and just short distance away from shopping and dining. Take a short drive and you're at I-540, the Research Triangle Park and RTP International Airport.



Key Points

• 2697 Square Feet

• 4 Bedrooms and Loft

• 3 Full Bathrooms

• 2 Car Garage Attached

• Open Floor Plan

• Gas Log Fire Place

• Separate Laundry Room Located On Second Level

• Owner's Bedroom With Walk-In Closet

• Owner's Bathroom With Double Vanity, Garden Soaking Tub

• Kitchen Eating Area

• Ample Storage

• Central Air Conditioning With Gas Fueled Furnace

• Access To Neighborhood Pool (Seasonal)

• Short Distance Away From Shopping And Dining

• No Pets

• Non Smoking

• Conveniently Located With Great Access To I540, I40, RTP & RDU.



School Information:

• Elementary: Wake - Cedar Fork

• Middle: Wake - West Cary

• High: Wake - Panther Creek

**School assignments are subject to change and should be verified with the school district**



Directions: Take Aviation/ Morrisville Carpenter to Town Hall Drive, make Right. Left on Garden Square Lane., thru stop sign over Airport Rd, second home on right