All apartments in Morrisville
Find more places like 604 Garden Square Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morrisville, NC
/
604 Garden Square Lane
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

604 Garden Square Lane

604 Garden Square Ln · (919) 270-2898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morrisville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

604 Garden Square Ln, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
NCG Real Estate, LLC is proud to present this pet-free home in the heart of Morrisville. This stylish home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a third story loft and a two car garage. We invite you to step into the welcoming main entrance and view the open concept main level. The home offers excellent entertaining space with a family room that is bright with many windows. The stylish kitchen includes a large dining room area with three windows and features 42” cabinets, all stainless steel appliances that include stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen also has a large walk-in pantry. One bedroom is located on the main level. The spacious owner's suite features an ample walk-in closet. The owner's suite also has a huge owner's bathroom with a double vanity, garden soaking tub and separate shower. Also on the second floor are 2 spacious bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room. The third story opens onto the sun filled loft area that can serve as a home office, hobby area, play area, or a lounge. Yard maintenance is included in the rent.

This Town Hall Common home includes the community pool, playground, and access to the greenway. Enjoy the conveniences of the Morrisville Town Hall area with the location of a school nearby, and just short distance away from shopping and dining. Take a short drive and you're at I-540, the Research Triangle Park and RTP International Airport.

Key Points
• 2697 Square Feet
• 4 Bedrooms and Loft
• 3 Full Bathrooms
• 2 Car Garage Attached
• Open Floor Plan
• Gas Log Fire Place
• Separate Laundry Room Located On Second Level
• Owner's Bedroom With Walk-In Closet
• Owner's Bathroom With Double Vanity, Garden Soaking Tub
• Kitchen Eating Area
• Ample Storage
• Central Air Conditioning With Gas Fueled Furnace
• Access To Neighborhood Pool (Seasonal)
• Short Distance Away From Shopping And Dining
• No Pets
• Non Smoking
• Conveniently Located With Great Access To I540, I40, RTP & RDU.

School Information:
• Elementary: Wake - Cedar Fork
• Middle: Wake - West Cary
• High: Wake - Panther Creek
**School assignments are subject to change and should be verified with the school district**

Directions: Take Aviation/ Morrisville Carpenter to Town Hall Drive, make Right. Left on Garden Square Lane., thru stop sign over Airport Rd, second home on right

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Garden Square Lane have any available units?
604 Garden Square Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Garden Square Lane have?
Some of 604 Garden Square Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Garden Square Lane currently offering any rent specials?
604 Garden Square Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Garden Square Lane pet-friendly?
No, 604 Garden Square Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 604 Garden Square Lane offer parking?
Yes, 604 Garden Square Lane offers parking.
Does 604 Garden Square Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Garden Square Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Garden Square Lane have a pool?
Yes, 604 Garden Square Lane has a pool.
Does 604 Garden Square Lane have accessible units?
No, 604 Garden Square Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Garden Square Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Garden Square Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 604 Garden Square Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl
Morrisville, NC 27560
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir
Morrisville, NC 27560
Broadstone Trailside
5860 McCrimmon Pkwy
Morrisville, NC 27560
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct
Morrisville, NC 27560
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop
Morrisville, NC 27560
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560

Similar Pages

Morrisville 1 BedroomsMorrisville 2 Bedrooms
Morrisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMorrisville Apartments with Balconies
Morrisville Apartments with GymsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NC
Carthage, NCLillington, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCSanford, NCOxford, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity