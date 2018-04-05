309 Downing Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wow home in a wow location. Upgraded, updated and move in ready. Hardwoods up and down. Graciously sized living spaces. Sunny, bright living room with gas fireplace. Spacious dining room with wall of windows. Granite and stainless kitchen with built in microwave and gas range. Lovely, safe and fully fenced rear oasis with covered patio, play equipment and tons of privacy. Three large bedrooms up with bonus/office space. Walk to community pool. No smoking, no undergrads sorry.



We have a two pet maximum policy with a maximum of one dog. Our pet fee is $400 non refundable and pet rent is $20 per month per pet.



We require a 625 credit score and debt to income ratios of 55% or lower with no collections or evictions to offer tenancy.

Heatilator Fireplace