Morrisville, NC
309 Downing Glen Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

309 Downing Glen Drive

309 Downing Glen Drive · (919) 493-7633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 Downing Glen Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wow home in a wow location. Upgraded, updated and move in ready. Hardwoods up and down. Graciously sized living spaces. Sunny, bright living room with gas fireplace. Spacious dining room with wall of windows. Granite and stainless kitchen with built in microwave and gas range. Lovely, safe and fully fenced rear oasis with covered patio, play equipment and tons of privacy. Three large bedrooms up with bonus/office space. Walk to community pool. No smoking, no undergrads sorry.

We have a two pet maximum policy with a maximum of one dog. Our pet fee is $400 non refundable and pet rent is $20 per month per pet.

We require a 625 credit score and debt to income ratios of 55% or lower with no collections or evictions to offer tenancy.
Heatilator Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Downing Glen Drive have any available units?
309 Downing Glen Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Downing Glen Drive have?
Some of 309 Downing Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Downing Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Downing Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Downing Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Downing Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 309 Downing Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Downing Glen Drive does offer parking.
Does 309 Downing Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Downing Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Downing Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 309 Downing Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 309 Downing Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Downing Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Downing Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Downing Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
