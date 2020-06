Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom located in Breckenridge with 4 large bedrooms and 2. 5 baths . Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor open to family room with gas fireplace. Two story foyer with marble tile. Formal living room open with French doors into formal dining room. Backyard is private and great for a barbecue . Very close to plaza with restaurants, shopping, and gas. Buyers agent to verify schools Owner is Listing Agent