Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

200 Paddy Lane

200 Paddy Lane · (919) 342-9625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Paddy Lane, Morrisville, NC 27513

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
media room
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Townes at Weston - Property Id: 72880

Fresh Paint and new Carpet (on the way). Come home to suburban living. End-unit home with spacious front & back yard with 2-car garage. Hardwood on main floor, granite counter tops, tile back splash, 9 foot ceilings, cathedral ceiling in master bed, two sinks in master bath, garden tub and separate shower in master bath, Stainless still appliances. Close to airport and, shopping, movie theatre and dining !!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72880
Property Id 72880

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Paddy Lane have any available units?
200 Paddy Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Paddy Lane have?
Some of 200 Paddy Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Paddy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 Paddy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Paddy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 200 Paddy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 200 Paddy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 200 Paddy Lane does offer parking.
Does 200 Paddy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Paddy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Paddy Lane have a pool?
No, 200 Paddy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 200 Paddy Lane have accessible units?
No, 200 Paddy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Paddy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Paddy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
