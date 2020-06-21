200 Paddy Lane

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel media room bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Townes at Weston - Property Id: 72880



Fresh Paint and new Carpet (on the way). Come home to suburban living. End-unit home with spacious front & back yard with 2-car garage. Hardwood on main floor, granite counter tops, tile back splash, 9 foot ceilings, cathedral ceiling in master bed, two sinks in master bath, garden tub and separate shower in master bath, Stainless still appliances. Close to airport and, shopping, movie theatre and dining !!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72880

Property Id 72880



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5837849)