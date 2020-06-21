200 Paddy Lane

Amenities
Townes at Weston - Property Id: 72880
Fresh Paint and new Carpet (on the way). Come home to suburban living. End-unit home with spacious front & back yard with 2-car garage. Hardwood on main floor, granite counter tops, tile back splash, 9 foot ceilings, cathedral ceiling in master bed, two sinks in master bath, garden tub and separate shower in master bath, Stainless still appliances. Close to airport and, shopping, movie theatre and dining !!!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5837849)