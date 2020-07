Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

137 Kathleen Court Available 09/07/20 Beautiful 3 BR Townhome @ Townes at Weston, Morrisville. Available in September. - Features 2 car-garage, hardwood floor on first floor, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, access to an extended patio. Proximity to Arboretum and Park West Shopping Center. Mins to Cary, Metlife, SAS, RTP, and downtown Raleigh, I40 and I-540! Must See!! *Pictures were taken prior to the current tenant.



(RLNE3383943)