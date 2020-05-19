All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

112 Raphael Place

112 Raphael Pl · No Longer Available
Morrisville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

112 Raphael Pl, Morrisville, NC 27560

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Gorgeous 3 BED 2.5 BA pet-friendly home in RTP! Available NOW! - Gorgeous new construction in the Sterling Park neighborhood conveniently located in RTP. Property is located on a small street in the Sterling neighborhood, on a cul-de-sac. The community has plans for tons of features such as a community pool, tennis, playground, and more! In between Brier Creek (just hop on Brier Creek Pkwy for shopping, restaurants, and more!) and RTP, the location couldn't be better!

New construction means NEW EVERYTHING! 3 spacious bedrooms, large baths, ample natural lighting, comfort features all around!

Pets allowed with approval and fees!

Showings will be scheduled via email only.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Ariel directly at ariel@acorn-oak.com or visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5827499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Raphael Place have any available units?
112 Raphael Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrisville, NC.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Raphael Place have?
Some of 112 Raphael Place's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Raphael Place currently offering any rent specials?
112 Raphael Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Raphael Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Raphael Place is pet friendly.
Does 112 Raphael Place offer parking?
Yes, 112 Raphael Place does offer parking.
Does 112 Raphael Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Raphael Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Raphael Place have a pool?
Yes, 112 Raphael Place has a pool.
Does 112 Raphael Place have accessible units?
No, 112 Raphael Place does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Raphael Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Raphael Place does not have units with dishwashers.
