Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

816 Brookwood Drive

816 Brookwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

816 Brookwood Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
New rental coming up in MGSD. 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard and plenty of shade. Great size yard for the family to enjoy. All appliances are included and washer & dryer are located in the utility room off of the carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Brookwood Drive have any available units?
816 Brookwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Brookwood Drive have?
Some of 816 Brookwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Brookwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 Brookwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Brookwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 816 Brookwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 816 Brookwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 816 Brookwood Drive offers parking.
Does 816 Brookwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Brookwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Brookwood Drive have a pool?
No, 816 Brookwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 816 Brookwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 816 Brookwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Brookwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Brookwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

