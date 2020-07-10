New rental coming up in MGSD. 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard and plenty of shade. Great size yard for the family to enjoy. All appliances are included and washer & dryer are located in the utility room off of the carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 Brookwood Drive have any available units?
816 Brookwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.