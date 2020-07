Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated cozy 2 bedroom 1 full bath home is located on a quiet street near downtown Mooresville. New paint. New flooring. New fixtures. New lighting. New open farmers porch for relaxing. The home abuts woods on two sides for additional privacy.



Apply online at forterei.com There is a $30 application fee per applicant



No smoking. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted.

Contact us to schedule a showing.