524 N Church Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

524 N Church Street

524 North Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 North Church Street, Mooresville, NC 28115
Downtown Mooresville

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute and well maintained 2 bedroom home in MGSD. Pets are conditional and owner will only consider small to medium. 2nd bedroom has an armoire to use as a closet. The washer and dryer connections are also in that room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

