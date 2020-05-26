Rent Calculator
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
503 Dingler Avenue
503 Dingler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
503 Dingler Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 beds 2 full baths. Open floor plan, hardwoods throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Hook up for washer and dryer. Off-road parking(stone driveway)-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 Dingler Avenue have any available units?
503 Dingler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
Is 503 Dingler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
503 Dingler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Dingler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 503 Dingler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 503 Dingler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 503 Dingler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 503 Dingler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Dingler Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Dingler Avenue have a pool?
No, 503 Dingler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 503 Dingler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 503 Dingler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Dingler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Dingler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Dingler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Dingler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
