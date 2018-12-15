All apartments in Mooresville
402 Parker Avenue
402 Parker Avenue

402 Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

402 Parker Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL FRAUD - AUTHORIZED Landlord Chris Chandless 704-880-1557 ONLY
DO NOT PAY IN CASH APPS APPLICATIONS COMPLETED ONLY at forterei.com

Roomy 2 bedroom 1 full bath home in Mill Village located in downtown Mooresville. This home boasts a large kitchen with breakfast bar and living room with front porch. A large shed in the back yard provides additional storage.

Apply online at forterei.com $30 application fee per applicant

No smoking. No Section 8 housing vouchers. Pre-approved pets under 20lbs only with a $300 non refundable pet fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Parker Avenue have any available units?
402 Parker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 402 Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
402 Parker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Parker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 402 Parker Avenue offer parking?
No, 402 Parker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 402 Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Parker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 402 Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 402 Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 402 Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Parker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Parker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Parker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

