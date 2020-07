Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan carpet oven refrigerator

Just what you were looking for! Everything here has been refurbished, new paint, carpets and more! Nice quiet dead end street and a great private back yard. All of this for only $750.00 per month and it includes water and the landscaping. This will be an affordable place to live and close to everything down town Mooresville. Please check schools for accuracy.