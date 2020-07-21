All apartments in Mooresville
309 Almora Loop
309 Almora Loop

309 Almora Loop · No Longer Available
Location

309 Almora Loop, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2-story home in Curtis Pond For Rent! Floor plan offers main level Foyer that leads to an Office area, large Living Room, Kitchen with eating bar and stainless appliances, Dining area, Half Bath and Laundry Room with access to the 2-Car Garage. Upper level has large Loft, 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath and the Master Suite with tray ceiling and tile shower. You'll enjoy the Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio and the community pool on Almora Loop. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs conditional with non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Almora Loop have any available units?
309 Almora Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Almora Loop have?
Some of 309 Almora Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Almora Loop currently offering any rent specials?
309 Almora Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Almora Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Almora Loop is pet friendly.
Does 309 Almora Loop offer parking?
Yes, 309 Almora Loop offers parking.
Does 309 Almora Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Almora Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Almora Loop have a pool?
Yes, 309 Almora Loop has a pool.
Does 309 Almora Loop have accessible units?
No, 309 Almora Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Almora Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Almora Loop has units with dishwashers.
