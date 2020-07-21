309 Almora Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2-story home in Curtis Pond For Rent! Floor plan offers main level Foyer that leads to an Office area, large Living Room, Kitchen with eating bar and stainless appliances, Dining area, Half Bath and Laundry Room with access to the 2-Car Garage. Upper level has large Loft, 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath and the Master Suite with tray ceiling and tile shower. You'll enjoy the Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio and the community pool on Almora Loop. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 35-lbs conditional with non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application.