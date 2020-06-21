All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

224 E. Catawba Avenue

224 East Catawba Avenue · (704) 946-5516
Location

224 East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the front porch and large yard of this 1920s home just minutes from all downtown Mooresville has to offer. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has central heat and AC, washer and dryer hookups, and includes a refrigerator and stove. There are large rooms on the main level and two bedrooms are upstairs. The backyard is huge!

Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $99 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 E. Catawba Avenue have any available units?
224 E. Catawba Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 E. Catawba Avenue have?
Some of 224 E. Catawba Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 E. Catawba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 E. Catawba Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 E. Catawba Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 E. Catawba Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 224 E. Catawba Avenue offer parking?
No, 224 E. Catawba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 224 E. Catawba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 E. Catawba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 E. Catawba Avenue have a pool?
No, 224 E. Catawba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 224 E. Catawba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 E. Catawba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 E. Catawba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 E. Catawba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
