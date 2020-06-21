224 E. Catawba Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the front porch and large yard of this 1920s home just minutes from all downtown Mooresville has to offer. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has central heat and AC, washer and dryer hookups, and includes a refrigerator and stove. There are large rooms on the main level and two bedrooms are upstairs. The backyard is huge!



Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $99 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)