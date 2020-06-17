All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 217 Montibello Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
217 Montibello Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

217 Montibello Drive

217 Montibello Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

217 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Sprawling 2-story in Morrison Plantation with over 3,500 square feet For Rent. Floor plan has main level with Formal Dining, Office/Living Room, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, Breakfast area, Kitchen with eating bar and walk-in Pantry and Laundry with Washer/Dryer. Upper level Master Suite with Sitting area and deluxe Bath with garden tub and additional Bedrooms and Baths. Enjoy the Deck and Fenced Yard and community amenities that include pool, tennis, walking trails and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Dogs under 30-lbs and Cats that are declawed/neutered/spayed are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Montibello Drive have any available units?
217 Montibello Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Montibello Drive have?
Some of 217 Montibello Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Montibello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Montibello Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Montibello Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Montibello Drive is pet friendly.
Does 217 Montibello Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 Montibello Drive offers parking.
Does 217 Montibello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Montibello Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Montibello Drive have a pool?
Yes, 217 Montibello Drive has a pool.
Does 217 Montibello Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Montibello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Montibello Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Montibello Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College