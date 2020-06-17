217 Montibello Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

Sprawling 2-story in Morrison Plantation with over 3,500 square feet For Rent. Floor plan has main level with Formal Dining, Office/Living Room, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, Breakfast area, Kitchen with eating bar and walk-in Pantry and Laundry with Washer/Dryer. Upper level Master Suite with Sitting area and deluxe Bath with garden tub and additional Bedrooms and Baths. Enjoy the Deck and Fenced Yard and community amenities that include pool, tennis, walking trails and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Dogs under 30-lbs and Cats that are declawed/neutered/spayed are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!