203 Blossom Ridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Well maintained 2-story home with just over 3,500 sq/ft For Rent in the popular Byers Creek community! Main level has Foyer entry that leads to an Office, Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, gourmet Kitchen with granite, island & stainless appliances, Breakfast nook with sliding doors to the rear Covered Patio, Mud Room at Garage entry and a Bedroom with Full Bathroom across the hall. The upper level is spacious with a Loft at the top of the steps, Laundry Room with cabinet storage and a Master Suite with coffered ceiling, dual sink vanity, separate shower, walk-in closet and garden tub. Upper level also has a Bedroom/Bonus Room and 3 additional Bedrooms with 2 Full Bathrooms. You will enjoy a LARGE Fenced Yard and the Front Covered Porch. The neighborhood pool and playground is within walking distance to this lovely home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!