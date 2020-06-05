All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

203 Blossom Ridge Drive

203 Blossom Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well maintained 2-story home with just over 3,500 sq/ft For Rent in the popular Byers Creek community! Main level has Foyer entry that leads to an Office, Formal Dining Room with wainscoting, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, gourmet Kitchen with granite, island & stainless appliances, Breakfast nook with sliding doors to the rear Covered Patio, Mud Room at Garage entry and a Bedroom with Full Bathroom across the hall. The upper level is spacious with a Loft at the top of the steps, Laundry Room with cabinet storage and a Master Suite with coffered ceiling, dual sink vanity, separate shower, walk-in closet and garden tub. Upper level also has a Bedroom/Bonus Room and 3 additional Bedrooms with 2 Full Bathrooms. You will enjoy a LARGE Fenced Yard and the Front Covered Porch. The neighborhood pool and playground is within walking distance to this lovely home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Blossom Ridge Drive have any available units?
203 Blossom Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Blossom Ridge Drive have?
Some of 203 Blossom Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Blossom Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Blossom Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Blossom Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Blossom Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 203 Blossom Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Blossom Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 203 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Blossom Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Blossom Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 Blossom Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 203 Blossom Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Blossom Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
