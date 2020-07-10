194 N Cromwell Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fireplace ice maker microwave

Stunning Executive Rental in the Kensington Village community of Mooresville. A 5 bedroom house with formal dining, beautiful kitchen, and close to the community pool. Available July 1st, this rental home will not disappoint. Background checks are required on all adults over the age of 18 living in the home. Sorry No Pets and No smoking.

Each adult over the age of 18 needs to submit an application. Application fee is $75 per adult. Applicants need a credit score of 650 or more, no eviction history. Call for a showing or application. Background checks are required on all adults over the age of 18 living in the home. Contact Mooresville Realty 704-663-0990. Showings begin June 21, 2020