Last updated July 2 2020

194 N Cromwell Drive

194 North Cromwell Drive · (704) 591-3068
Location

194 North Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2495 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning Executive Rental in the Kensington Village community of Mooresville. A 5 bedroom house with formal dining, beautiful kitchen, and close to the community pool. Available July 1st, this rental home will not disappoint. Background checks are required on all adults over the age of 18 living in the home. Sorry No Pets and No smoking.
Each adult over the age of 18 needs to submit an application. Application fee is $75 per adult. Applicants need a credit score of 650 or more, no eviction history. Call for a showing or application. Background checks are required on all adults over the age of 18 living in the home. Contact Mooresville Realty 704-663-0990. Showings begin June 21, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 N Cromwell Drive have any available units?
194 N Cromwell Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 N Cromwell Drive have?
Some of 194 N Cromwell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 N Cromwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
194 N Cromwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 N Cromwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 194 N Cromwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 194 N Cromwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 194 N Cromwell Drive offers parking.
Does 194 N Cromwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 N Cromwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 N Cromwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 194 N Cromwell Drive has a pool.
Does 194 N Cromwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 194 N Cromwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 194 N Cromwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 N Cromwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
