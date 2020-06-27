186 Alexandria Drive

Amenities

All brick home in Foxfield subdivision for LEASE! Foyer opens to den & dining room. Gorgeous wood flooring through out first floor. Dining room has beautiful chandelier, crown molding & chair rail. Living room has ceiling fan, gas fireplace & tons of natural light. Kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area & access to the back deck. Main floor bedroom w full bathroom next door. Upstairs has large loft area w/ ceiling fan & lots of natural light. Master bedroom w trey ceiling, carpeting, ceiling fan & tons of lights. Master bathroom w dial sink vanity, glass enclosed shower, garden tub & large walk in closet. Three additional well appointed bedrooms upstairs. Additional full bath with large vanity sink, tons of storage, shower/tub combination & flooring. Qualifications for lease: 620 Credit score, NO evictions, no pets, verification of employment and proof of income. Applications will be sent via email