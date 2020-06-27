All apartments in Mooresville
186 Alexandria Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

186 Alexandria Drive

186 Alexandria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

186 Alexandria Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
All brick home in Foxfield subdivision for LEASE! Foyer opens to den & dining room. Gorgeous wood flooring through out first floor. Dining room has beautiful chandelier, crown molding & chair rail. Living room has ceiling fan, gas fireplace & tons of natural light. Kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area & access to the back deck. Main floor bedroom w full bathroom next door. Upstairs has large loft area w/ ceiling fan & lots of natural light. Master bedroom w trey ceiling, carpeting, ceiling fan & tons of lights. Master bathroom w dial sink vanity, glass enclosed shower, garden tub & large walk in closet. Three additional well appointed bedrooms upstairs. Additional full bath with large vanity sink, tons of storage, shower/tub combination & flooring. Qualifications for lease: 620 Credit score, NO evictions, no pets, verification of employment and proof of income. Applications will be sent via email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Alexandria Drive have any available units?
186 Alexandria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 Alexandria Drive have?
Some of 186 Alexandria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Alexandria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
186 Alexandria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Alexandria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 186 Alexandria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 186 Alexandria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 186 Alexandria Drive offers parking.
Does 186 Alexandria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 Alexandria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Alexandria Drive have a pool?
No, 186 Alexandria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 186 Alexandria Drive have accessible units?
No, 186 Alexandria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Alexandria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Alexandria Drive has units with dishwashers.
