Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with garage in Mooresville, Really open floor plan and fresh paint! Carpet was just replaced 6 months ago. This is a very nice home with large rooms plenty of kitchen area, counter tops and cabinets. Private development, close to everything, I77 shopping, eating out and more! Large back deck for grillin out. Inside and out this is clean and neat, not the normal rental, a place to call home.