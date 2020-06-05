All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:21 PM

148 Blossom Ridge Drive

148 Blossom Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

148 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable RANCH home in the popular Byers Creek neighborhood For Rent! The floor plan has Foyer with wainscoting that takes you to the Dining Room/Office, the large Living Room is open to the Kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry, island and eating bar and has a Breakfast area. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included. 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master Suite with dual sink vanity and large shower. Large Deck off main level and the Basement is completely unfinished and perfect for storage! Enjoy the community pool and a convenient location to shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 3 Pets each under 50-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 3
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Blossom Ridge Drive have any available units?
148 Blossom Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Blossom Ridge Drive have?
Some of 148 Blossom Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Blossom Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 Blossom Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Blossom Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Blossom Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 148 Blossom Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 148 Blossom Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 148 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Blossom Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Blossom Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 148 Blossom Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 148 Blossom Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 148 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Blossom Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
