148 Blossom Ridge Drive

Amenities
Desirable RANCH home in the popular Byers Creek neighborhood For Rent! The floor plan has Foyer with wainscoting that takes you to the Dining Room/Office, the large Living Room is open to the Kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry, island and eating bar and has a Breakfast area. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included. 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master Suite with dual sink vanity and large shower. Large Deck off main level and the Basement is completely unfinished and perfect for storage! Enjoy the community pool and a convenient location to shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 3 Pets each under 50-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application!