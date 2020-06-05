148 Blossom Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable RANCH home in the popular Byers Creek neighborhood For Rent! The floor plan has Foyer with wainscoting that takes you to the Dining Room/Office, the large Living Room is open to the Kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry, island and eating bar and has a Breakfast area. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer included. 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master Suite with dual sink vanity and large shower. Large Deck off main level and the Basement is completely unfinished and perfect for storage! Enjoy the community pool and a convenient location to shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 3 Pets each under 50-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application!