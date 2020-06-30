143 Foxfield Park Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage hot tub

Don't miss your chance with this 5 bed 3 bath immaculate modern all brick home in the sought out neighborhood of Foxfield with desired schools of CC, Brawley and Lake Norman High. Only minutes from Lowes Corp, Lake Norman Hospital, Mooresville shopping and fine dining. This home offers gorgeous wood flooring through the family room leading into the kitchen with gleaming granite countertops and stainless appliances. So much room in this home with a bonus room that can be used as office or other space. Spacious Master bedroom, and master bath with dual vanity and WIC. Brand new features for 2018 include a new HVAC unit for the main level, and fenced in beautiful back yard. Also note the amazing landscaping with its own irrigation that provides a peaceful relaxing yard and a must see at night when fully lit up with lighting. Community features walking trails, picnic areas, and playground.