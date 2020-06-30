All apartments in Mooresville
143 Foxfield Park Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

143 Foxfield Park Drive

143 Foxfield Park Drive
Location

143 Foxfield Park Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
Don't miss your chance with this 5 bed 3 bath immaculate modern all brick home in the sought out neighborhood of Foxfield with desired schools of CC, Brawley and Lake Norman High. Only minutes from Lowes Corp, Lake Norman Hospital, Mooresville shopping and fine dining. This home offers gorgeous wood flooring through the family room leading into the kitchen with gleaming granite countertops and stainless appliances. So much room in this home with a bonus room that can be used as office or other space. Spacious Master bedroom, and master bath with dual vanity and WIC. Brand new features for 2018 include a new HVAC unit for the main level, and fenced in beautiful back yard. Also note the amazing landscaping with its own irrigation that provides a peaceful relaxing yard and a must see at night when fully lit up with lighting. Community features walking trails, picnic areas, and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Foxfield Park Drive have any available units?
143 Foxfield Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Foxfield Park Drive have?
Some of 143 Foxfield Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Foxfield Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Foxfield Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Foxfield Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Foxfield Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 143 Foxfield Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 143 Foxfield Park Drive offers parking.
Does 143 Foxfield Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Foxfield Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Foxfield Park Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Foxfield Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Foxfield Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Foxfield Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Foxfield Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Foxfield Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

