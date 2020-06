Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 story Town Home located here in Mooresville, with shopping and restaurants conveniently located nearby. Large Living area with Spacious Kitchen and Dining area. Both bedrooms located upstairs with their own private Bathrooms and great closet space. The unit has only 2 parking passes. All of our rentals are non-smoking.