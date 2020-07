Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven Property Amenities pool

Well kept Townhome in Woodburn Crossing. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths, with master on the main. Desirable end unit features two additional bedrooms and bath on second floor, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling in great room and catwalk. In warmer months you can enjoy the community pool while meeting your new neighbors. Closing to shopping, dining and interstate access.