136 Morning Mist Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful townhome in Waterlynn with detached 2 car garage and fenced yard! With its open floor plan and Spacious kitchen featuring stainless appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters and kitchen island, this is an entertainers dream. On the first floor, the kitchen is open to the dining and living room with the convenience of a half bath. Upstairs you have the Master with an on-suite bath, laundry room, spare bathroom and 2 bedrooms. When you want to take the entertaining outside, you have a well kept fenced-in yard, or you can take a short walk down to the community pool.



~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super-easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~