Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
136 Morning Mist Ln
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

136 Morning Mist Ln

136 Morning Mist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

136 Morning Mist Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome in Waterlynn with detached 2 car garage and fenced yard! With its open floor plan and Spacious kitchen featuring stainless appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters and kitchen island, this is an entertainers dream. On the first floor, the kitchen is open to the dining and living room with the convenience of a half bath. Upstairs you have the Master with an on-suite bath, laundry room, spare bathroom and 2 bedrooms. When you want to take the entertaining outside, you have a well kept fenced-in yard, or you can take a short walk down to the community pool.

~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super-easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Morning Mist Ln have any available units?
136 Morning Mist Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 Morning Mist Ln have?
Some of 136 Morning Mist Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Morning Mist Ln currently offering any rent specials?
136 Morning Mist Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Morning Mist Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Morning Mist Ln is pet friendly.
Does 136 Morning Mist Ln offer parking?
Yes, 136 Morning Mist Ln offers parking.
Does 136 Morning Mist Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Morning Mist Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Morning Mist Ln have a pool?
Yes, 136 Morning Mist Ln has a pool.
Does 136 Morning Mist Ln have accessible units?
No, 136 Morning Mist Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Morning Mist Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Morning Mist Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

