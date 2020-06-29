All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:10 AM

135 E Wilson Ave - A

135 E Wilson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

135 E Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 baths home in Historic Downtown Mooresville. Take a look at Steeple Church Manor in downtown Mooresville, the church has been converted to apartment homes and each unit has a unique layout.

This 2 Story Home features include hardwood floor, carpet, Granite counter tops, spacious walk in closets, claw foot tubs, Stainless Steel appliances (Refrigerator with ice maker, Electric stove,dish washer, microwave), garbage disposal, it also includes washer and dryer, 2 parking spaces and an outside patio area great for entertaining. Air Conditioning unit, an electric hot water heater, bedrooms have ceiling fans and the home is cable ready. Six+ camera surveillance system on-site for your assurance.
Duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 E Wilson Ave - A have any available units?
135 E Wilson Ave - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 E Wilson Ave - A have?
Some of 135 E Wilson Ave - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 E Wilson Ave - A currently offering any rent specials?
135 E Wilson Ave - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 E Wilson Ave - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 E Wilson Ave - A is pet friendly.
Does 135 E Wilson Ave - A offer parking?
Yes, 135 E Wilson Ave - A offers parking.
Does 135 E Wilson Ave - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 E Wilson Ave - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 E Wilson Ave - A have a pool?
No, 135 E Wilson Ave - A does not have a pool.
Does 135 E Wilson Ave - A have accessible units?
No, 135 E Wilson Ave - A does not have accessible units.
Does 135 E Wilson Ave - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 E Wilson Ave - A has units with dishwashers.
