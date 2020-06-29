135 E Wilson Ave - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 baths home in Historic Downtown Mooresville. Take a look at Steeple Church Manor in downtown Mooresville, the church has been converted to apartment homes and each unit has a unique layout.



This 2 Story Home features include hardwood floor, carpet, Granite counter tops, spacious walk in closets, claw foot tubs, Stainless Steel appliances (Refrigerator with ice maker, Electric stove,dish washer, microwave), garbage disposal, it also includes washer and dryer, 2 parking spaces and an outside patio area great for entertaining. Air Conditioning unit, an electric hot water heater, bedrooms have ceiling fans and the home is cable ready. Six+ camera surveillance system on-site for your assurance.

Duplex