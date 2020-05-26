All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
134 Cypress Landing Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

134 Cypress Landing Drive

134 Cypress Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

134 Cypress Landing Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY 2-story townhome in Cypress Landing For Rent! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, Sunroom with door to rear Patio, Breakfast area, Kitchen with granite, Pantry and eating bar, Dining Room and a Half Bathroom. Upper level has Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer included, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms including the Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower and his/her closets. This townhome also has a rear Patio and a convenient location to I-77 at Exit 33, Lowe's Corporate Headquarters, LKN Regional Hospital and Mooresville shopping. The HOA maintains the exterior and the tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Cypress Landing Drive have any available units?
134 Cypress Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Cypress Landing Drive have?
Some of 134 Cypress Landing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Cypress Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Cypress Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Cypress Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 Cypress Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 134 Cypress Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 Cypress Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 134 Cypress Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Cypress Landing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Cypress Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 134 Cypress Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 Cypress Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Cypress Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Cypress Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Cypress Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.

