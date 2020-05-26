134 Cypress Landing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY 2-story townhome in Cypress Landing For Rent! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, Sunroom with door to rear Patio, Breakfast area, Kitchen with granite, Pantry and eating bar, Dining Room and a Half Bathroom. Upper level has Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer included, 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms including the Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower and his/her closets. This townhome also has a rear Patio and a convenient location to I-77 at Exit 33, Lowe's Corporate Headquarters, LKN Regional Hospital and Mooresville shopping. The HOA maintains the exterior and the tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.