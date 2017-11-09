130 Sand Spur Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2-story home in the popular Waterlynn community For Rent! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, open Kitchen with Eating Bar, Pantry and Breakfast area, Dining Room and 2nd Bedroom with 2nd Full Bath. Upper level has large Loft, Laundry with Washer and Dryer, 2 Full Baths and 3 Bedrooms including the Master Suite with garden tub and walk-in closet. Enjoy a private Fenced Yard, Rear Patio and Front Covered Porch! The Waterlynn community has pool, playground and walking trails. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. New carpet to be installed in three smaller bedrooms. No Smoking and 2 Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available two weeks from an approved application.