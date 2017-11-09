All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 130 Sand Spur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
130 Sand Spur Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:50 PM

130 Sand Spur Drive

130 Sand Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

130 Sand Spur Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-story home in the popular Waterlynn community For Rent! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, open Kitchen with Eating Bar, Pantry and Breakfast area, Dining Room and 2nd Bedroom with 2nd Full Bath. Upper level has large Loft, Laundry with Washer and Dryer, 2 Full Baths and 3 Bedrooms including the Master Suite with garden tub and walk-in closet. Enjoy a private Fenced Yard, Rear Patio and Front Covered Porch! The Waterlynn community has pool, playground and walking trails. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. New carpet to be installed in three smaller bedrooms. No Smoking and 2 Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available two weeks from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Sand Spur Drive have any available units?
130 Sand Spur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Sand Spur Drive have?
Some of 130 Sand Spur Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Sand Spur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Sand Spur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Sand Spur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Sand Spur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 130 Sand Spur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Sand Spur Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Sand Spur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Sand Spur Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Sand Spur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 130 Sand Spur Drive has a pool.
Does 130 Sand Spur Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Sand Spur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Sand Spur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Sand Spur Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College