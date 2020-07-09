All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 127 Trotter Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
127 Trotter Ridge Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

127 Trotter Ridge Drive

127 Trotter Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

127 Trotter Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Charming 2 story house located in Morrison Residential. It has 5 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath. This home looks brand new with many wonderful features. It has hardwood floor on main, comes with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Master Suite on second level. Beautifully landscaped at both the front and back of the house. The amenities for this community: Clubhouse, Pool, Playgrounds, Tennis Court, Walking Trials, etc.

For more info and showings, please contact Judy Fong @ 704-658-6892.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Trotter Ridge Drive have any available units?
127 Trotter Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Trotter Ridge Drive have?
Some of 127 Trotter Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Trotter Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Trotter Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Trotter Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 Trotter Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 127 Trotter Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 127 Trotter Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 127 Trotter Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Trotter Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Trotter Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 127 Trotter Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 127 Trotter Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Trotter Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Trotter Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Trotter Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College