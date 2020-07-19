All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
123 Rusty Nail Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 Rusty Nail Drive

123 Rusty Nail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 Rusty Nail Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2300 s.f. home has 4 BR, 2.5 baths and is located in Kistler Mills subdivision in Mooresville! Check out the fantastic back yard!! Main level has dining room, living room, great room and kitchen. Second level has a spacious master bedroom with attached sitting room for the perfect escape! Dual sink vanity and separate shower and garden tub are in the master bath. Bonus room can also be 4th bedroom. This home has a relaxing front porch and a spacious fenced backyard with patio and outbuilding.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Rusty Nail Drive have any available units?
123 Rusty Nail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Rusty Nail Drive have?
Some of 123 Rusty Nail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Rusty Nail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
123 Rusty Nail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Rusty Nail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Rusty Nail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 123 Rusty Nail Drive offer parking?
No, 123 Rusty Nail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 123 Rusty Nail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Rusty Nail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Rusty Nail Drive have a pool?
No, 123 Rusty Nail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 123 Rusty Nail Drive have accessible units?
No, 123 Rusty Nail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Rusty Nail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Rusty Nail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
