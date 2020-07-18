122 Town Center Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Live/Work townhome in Morrison Plantation with the LIVE apartment For Rent! Separate entrance to the second floor 2-story unit has a second level with Living and Dining Rooms with vaulted ceiling, open Kitchen and a Half Bathroom. Third level has a large Bedroom with Full Bathroom and the Laundry Closet. You can walk to restaurants, shopping and Lowe's YMCA and all that Morrison Plantation has to offer. WATER, SEWER, NATURAL GAS & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant will be responsible for cable, internet and electricity. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 30-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Homeowner will not allow dogs under one year old.