All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 122 Town Center Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
122 Town Center Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

122 Town Center Drive

122 Town Center Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

122 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Live/Work townhome in Morrison Plantation with the LIVE apartment For Rent! Separate entrance to the second floor 2-story unit has a second level with Living and Dining Rooms with vaulted ceiling, open Kitchen and a Half Bathroom. Third level has a large Bedroom with Full Bathroom and the Laundry Closet. You can walk to restaurants, shopping and Lowe's YMCA and all that Morrison Plantation has to offer. WATER, SEWER, NATURAL GAS & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant will be responsible for cable, internet and electricity. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 30-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Homeowner will not allow dogs under one year old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Town Center Drive have any available units?
122 Town Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Town Center Drive have?
Some of 122 Town Center Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Town Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Town Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Town Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Town Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 122 Town Center Drive offer parking?
No, 122 Town Center Drive does not offer parking.
Does 122 Town Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Town Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Town Center Drive have a pool?
No, 122 Town Center Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 Town Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Town Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Town Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Town Center Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville Apartments with BalconiesMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College