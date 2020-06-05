All apartments in Mooresville
121 Coronilla Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

121 Coronilla Road

121 Coronilla Road · No Longer Available
Mooresville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
121 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, NC 28117

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
Lovely 5 BR (or 4 BR + large bonus), 2.5 bath home with almost 3400 s.f., located in popular Winslow Bay subdivision, offering community clubhouse & pool, walking trails, playground, tennis & more! Lots of upgrades! Side-load two-car garage. Incredible dark wood floors greet you on entry and are through most of the main level. Dual staircases lead to second level. Stunning kitchen boasts granite countertops and center island, beautiful backsplash and white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including wall ovens. There is also an office, a dining room with bay window and spacious great room. Large bonus (or 5th bedroom!) and 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has wonderful master bath with dual sinks, glass shower and separate garden tub and spacious walk-in closet. Walk-in attic is convenient for storage! Garage has room storage area. Nearby boat launch at lake. Located convenient to I-77 at W Plaza Dr exit!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 121 Coronilla Road have any available units?
121 Coronilla Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Coronilla Road have?
Some of 121 Coronilla Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Coronilla Road currently offering any rent specials?
121 Coronilla Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Coronilla Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Coronilla Road is pet friendly.
Does 121 Coronilla Road offer parking?
Yes, 121 Coronilla Road does offer parking.
Does 121 Coronilla Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Coronilla Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Coronilla Road have a pool?
Yes, 121 Coronilla Road has a pool.
Does 121 Coronilla Road have accessible units?
No, 121 Coronilla Road does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Coronilla Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Coronilla Road does not have units with dishwashers.
