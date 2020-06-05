121 Coronilla Road

Amenities

Lovely 5 BR (or 4 BR + large bonus), 2.5 bath home with almost 3400 s.f., located in popular Winslow Bay subdivision, offering community clubhouse & pool, walking trails, playground, tennis & more! Lots of upgrades! Side-load two-car garage. Incredible dark wood floors greet you on entry and are through most of the main level. Dual staircases lead to second level. Stunning kitchen boasts granite countertops and center island, beautiful backsplash and white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including wall ovens. There is also an office, a dining room with bay window and spacious great room. Large bonus (or 5th bedroom!) and 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has wonderful master bath with dual sinks, glass shower and separate garden tub and spacious walk-in closet. Walk-in attic is convenient for storage! Garage has room storage area. Nearby boat launch at lake. Located convenient to I-77 at W Plaza Dr exit!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

