119 Summerwood Dr

Amenities
Beautiful, prestine, end unit Townhome located in the Brookhaven Complex ! - This move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features brand new carpet and wood flooring and neutral paint, first floor master, gorgeous garden landscaping, open floorplan, back patio opens to private backyard overlooking wooded area, includes a private storage building, 3rd bedroom could be used as a loft, office, playroom or bonus space. Washer and Dryer included. Close to I-77, restaurants and shopping. No pets allowed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4995717)