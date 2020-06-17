119 Summerwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, prestine, end unit Townhome located in the Brookhaven Complex ! - This move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features brand new carpet and wood flooring and neutral paint, first floor master, gorgeous garden landscaping, open floorplan, back patio opens to private backyard overlooking wooded area, includes a private storage building, 3rd bedroom could be used as a loft, office, playroom or bonus space. Washer and Dryer included. Close to I-77, restaurants and shopping. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4995717)