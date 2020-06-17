All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated October 24 2019

119 Summerwood Dr

119 Summerwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

119 Summerwood Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, prestine, end unit Townhome located in the Brookhaven Complex ! - This move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features brand new carpet and wood flooring and neutral paint, first floor master, gorgeous garden landscaping, open floorplan, back patio opens to private backyard overlooking wooded area, includes a private storage building, 3rd bedroom could be used as a loft, office, playroom or bonus space. Washer and Dryer included. Close to I-77, restaurants and shopping. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Summerwood Dr have any available units?
119 Summerwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Summerwood Dr have?
Some of 119 Summerwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Summerwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
119 Summerwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Summerwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 119 Summerwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 119 Summerwood Dr offer parking?
No, 119 Summerwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 119 Summerwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Summerwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Summerwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 119 Summerwood Dr has a pool.
Does 119 Summerwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 119 Summerwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Summerwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Summerwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
