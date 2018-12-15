116 Morning Mist Lane

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY 2-story townhome in the popular Waterlynn community in Mooresville For Rent! Fresh paint, new carpet upstairs and new vinyl plank flooring downstairs in Jan 2020! Floor plan has main level with Foyer, Half Bath with tile, Living Room, open Kitchen with Pantry and Dining area with sliding doors to the Patio. Upper level has Laundry Closet, 2nd Bedroom with 2nd Full Bath and Master Bedroom with Full Bath. You will enjoy a Front Covered Porch, rear Patio and Detached 1-Car Garage with 1 Car Parking Pad. The tenant will have access to the community amenities which include a pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 25-lbs is conditional with a $500.00 pet deposit. AVAILABLE NOW!