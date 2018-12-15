All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 116 Morning Mist Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
116 Morning Mist Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

116 Morning Mist Lane

116 Morning Mist Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 Morning Mist Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
MOVE-IN READY 2-story townhome in the popular Waterlynn community in Mooresville For Rent! Fresh paint, new carpet upstairs and new vinyl plank flooring downstairs in Jan 2020! Floor plan has main level with Foyer, Half Bath with tile, Living Room, open Kitchen with Pantry and Dining area with sliding doors to the Patio. Upper level has Laundry Closet, 2nd Bedroom with 2nd Full Bath and Master Bedroom with Full Bath. You will enjoy a Front Covered Porch, rear Patio and Detached 1-Car Garage with 1 Car Parking Pad. The tenant will have access to the community amenities which include a pool and playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 25-lbs is conditional with a $500.00 pet deposit. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Morning Mist Lane have any available units?
116 Morning Mist Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Morning Mist Lane have?
Some of 116 Morning Mist Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Morning Mist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
116 Morning Mist Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Morning Mist Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Morning Mist Lane is pet friendly.
Does 116 Morning Mist Lane offer parking?
Yes, 116 Morning Mist Lane offers parking.
Does 116 Morning Mist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Morning Mist Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Morning Mist Lane have a pool?
Yes, 116 Morning Mist Lane has a pool.
Does 116 Morning Mist Lane have accessible units?
No, 116 Morning Mist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Morning Mist Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Morning Mist Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College