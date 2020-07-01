113 Steam Engine Drive

Amenities

Spacious townhome in a very convenient location. Close to I77, Lowes Corp, Lake Norman Hospital, Restaurants and more! Floor plan has two large bedrooms with there own private baths. Main level has all the living space and an exterior deck. Interior stairs to main level in the front and exterior stairs to the deck in the back. This is a second and third story unit. Tenants can apply to Continuum 115 for membership to the pool, clubhouse and work out room for an additional membership fee.