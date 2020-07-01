All apartments in Mooresville
113 Steam Engine Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

113 Steam Engine Drive

113 Steam Engine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

113 Steam Engine Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spacious townhome in a very convenient location. Close to I77, Lowes Corp, Lake Norman Hospital, Restaurants and more! Floor plan has two large bedrooms with there own private baths. Main level has all the living space and an exterior deck. Interior stairs to main level in the front and exterior stairs to the deck in the back. This is a second and third story unit. Tenants can apply to Continuum 115 for membership to the pool, clubhouse and work out room for an additional membership fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Steam Engine Drive have any available units?
113 Steam Engine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Steam Engine Drive have?
Some of 113 Steam Engine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Steam Engine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Steam Engine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Steam Engine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 113 Steam Engine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 113 Steam Engine Drive offer parking?
No, 113 Steam Engine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 113 Steam Engine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Steam Engine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Steam Engine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 113 Steam Engine Drive has a pool.
Does 113 Steam Engine Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Steam Engine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Steam Engine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Steam Engine Drive has units with dishwashers.

