Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

108 Certificate Street

108 Certificate St · No Longer Available
Location

108 Certificate St, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED! Exquisite kitchen, thoughtfully designed with top end appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, huge center island & gorgeous granite counters, Plus bar top seating for causal dining. Open to dining room and spacious family room stylishly decorated. The serene patio with views of the pond will quickly become your utopia! Master retreat with spectacular ensuite complete with gorgeous shower, dual vanities, and amazing closet on the main level with convenient access to the laundry room! Two secondary bedrooms upstairs; bedroom 2 has an awesome veranda! All thoughtfully furnished and impeccably designed! Plus a separate loft/office area. Located in the sought after Villa at Morrison Plantation! Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance! FULLY FURNISHED, SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!!! *Sorry no pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Certificate Street have any available units?
108 Certificate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Certificate Street have?
Some of 108 Certificate Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Certificate Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Certificate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Certificate Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 Certificate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 108 Certificate Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 Certificate Street offers parking.
Does 108 Certificate Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Certificate Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Certificate Street have a pool?
No, 108 Certificate Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 Certificate Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Certificate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Certificate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Certificate Street has units with dishwashers.

