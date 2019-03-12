108 Certificate Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED! Exquisite kitchen, thoughtfully designed with top end appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, huge center island & gorgeous granite counters, Plus bar top seating for causal dining. Open to dining room and spacious family room stylishly decorated. The serene patio with views of the pond will quickly become your utopia! Master retreat with spectacular ensuite complete with gorgeous shower, dual vanities, and amazing closet on the main level with convenient access to the laundry room! Two secondary bedrooms upstairs; bedroom 2 has an awesome veranda! All thoughtfully furnished and impeccably designed! Plus a separate loft/office area. Located in the sought after Villa at Morrison Plantation! Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance! FULLY FURNISHED, SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!!! *Sorry no pets permitted.