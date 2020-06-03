All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 107 Torridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
107 Torridge Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:51 PM

107 Torridge Ave

107 Torridge Avenue · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

107 Torridge Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 14

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Enjoy this gorgeous European style home situated in the Strafford at Langtree subdivision of Mooresville!

This beautiful open floorplan is accented with hardwood flooring and crown moldings. The formal dining room features modern lighting and wainscoting. Relax in the spacious family room, punctuated by a cozy fireplace.

The kitchen, which overlooks the family room, is a cooks dream! Featuring granite counters, modern white cabinetry, a tile backsplash and a deluxe appliance package with double wall oven and GAS cooking—this kitchen elevates cooking to a culinary experience! A ground floor bedroom and full bath provide overnight guests a space of their own.

Upstairs, the large open loft is the perfect space for a play area or den. The master suite features a spa-like master bath with a garden tub, separate shower and extended vanity for outstanding storage. 4 additional bedrooms and 2 additional spare full baths complete the home.

Relax on your covered patio or head to the community pool for some fun in the sun!

Located in Mooresville, this home has easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife in both the greater Mooresville and Lake Norman areas. Enjoy a round of golf at the Town of Mooresville Golf Club or recreation both on and off the lake at Lake Norman State Park, just a short drive away! Close to I-77 access putting all of Charlotte on your doorstep.

Sorry, no pets.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required** 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Torridge Ave have any available units?
107 Torridge Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Torridge Ave have?
Some of 107 Torridge Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Torridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 Torridge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Torridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 107 Torridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 107 Torridge Ave offer parking?
No, 107 Torridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 107 Torridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Torridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Torridge Ave have a pool?
Yes, 107 Torridge Ave has a pool.
Does 107 Torridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 Torridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Torridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Torridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 107 Torridge Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity