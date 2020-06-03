107 Torridge Ave

Amenities

Enjoy this gorgeous European style home situated in the Strafford at Langtree subdivision of Mooresville!



This beautiful open floorplan is accented with hardwood flooring and crown moldings. The formal dining room features modern lighting and wainscoting. Relax in the spacious family room, punctuated by a cozy fireplace.



The kitchen, which overlooks the family room, is a cooks dream! Featuring granite counters, modern white cabinetry, a tile backsplash and a deluxe appliance package with double wall oven and GAS cooking—this kitchen elevates cooking to a culinary experience! A ground floor bedroom and full bath provide overnight guests a space of their own.



Upstairs, the large open loft is the perfect space for a play area or den. The master suite features a spa-like master bath with a garden tub, separate shower and extended vanity for outstanding storage. 4 additional bedrooms and 2 additional spare full baths complete the home.



Relax on your covered patio or head to the community pool for some fun in the sun!



Located in Mooresville, this home has easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife in both the greater Mooresville and Lake Norman areas. Enjoy a round of golf at the Town of Mooresville Golf Club or recreation both on and off the lake at Lake Norman State Park, just a short drive away! Close to I-77 access putting all of Charlotte on your doorstep.



Sorry, no pets.



