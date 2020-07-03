107 Riding Trail

Amenities

Fully updated!! 4 bed, 3 bath 1.5 story home located in highly desirable Morrison Plantation. No surface has been left untouched including new lvp floors thru out most, fresh paint, new kitchen, and baths. Main level features a guest bedroom with a updated full bath, laundry room, formal dining room with extensive moulding, kitchen boasts stainless appliances and granite counters, sunny breakfast area, 2 story great room with gas log fireplace, and large Master with huge walk in closet, and completely updated bath. Upstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms, an updated jack and jill full bath, and a large loft area overlooking the great room below. Huge backyard is fully fenced. Walk to all community features tennis courts, Jr. Olympic size pool, swim team, playground, and club house. Close to shopping, schools, Lowe's Corporate, Lake, restaurants, and more. Lake Norman Agents to procure tenant only.