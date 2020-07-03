All apartments in Mooresville
107 Riding Trail
107 Riding Trail

107 Riding Trail · No Longer Available
Location

107 Riding Trail, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully updated!! 4 bed, 3 bath 1.5 story home located in highly desirable Morrison Plantation. No surface has been left untouched including new lvp floors thru out most, fresh paint, new kitchen, and baths. Main level features a guest bedroom with a updated full bath, laundry room, formal dining room with extensive moulding, kitchen boasts stainless appliances and granite counters, sunny breakfast area, 2 story great room with gas log fireplace, and large Master with huge walk in closet, and completely updated bath. Upstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms, an updated jack and jill full bath, and a large loft area overlooking the great room below. Huge backyard is fully fenced. Walk to all community features tennis courts, Jr. Olympic size pool, swim team, playground, and club house. Close to shopping, schools, Lowe's Corporate, Lake, restaurants, and more. Lake Norman Agents to procure tenant only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

