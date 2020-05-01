All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:16 PM

107 Kensington St

107 Kensington Street · (704) 308-1497 ext. 7043081497
Location

107 Kensington Street, Mooresville, NC 28117

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Kensington St · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
Mooresville 3 Bedroom Home for rent near Lake Norman High School -
Popular Saussy Burbank Home For Rent in Water Oak! Floor plan has main level with entry into large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen and Laundry Closet that has Washer and Dryer. Upper level has 3 Bedrooms including the Master Suite and 2 Full Bathrooms with Jack-n-Jill bathroom . Enjoy what the community has to offers so many amenities such as a Pool, splash area, playground, walking path and lake viewing area a Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio. Parking in back for 2 cars

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4404279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Kensington St have any available units?
107 Kensington St has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Kensington St have?
Some of 107 Kensington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Kensington St currently offering any rent specials?
107 Kensington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Kensington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Kensington St is pet friendly.
Does 107 Kensington St offer parking?
Yes, 107 Kensington St does offer parking.
Does 107 Kensington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Kensington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Kensington St have a pool?
Yes, 107 Kensington St has a pool.
Does 107 Kensington St have accessible units?
No, 107 Kensington St does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Kensington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Kensington St does not have units with dishwashers.
