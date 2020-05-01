107 Kensington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool pet friendly

Mooresville 3 Bedroom Home for rent near Lake Norman High School -

Popular Saussy Burbank Home For Rent in Water Oak! Floor plan has main level with entry into large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen and Laundry Closet that has Washer and Dryer. Upper level has 3 Bedrooms including the Master Suite and 2 Full Bathrooms with Jack-n-Jill bathroom . Enjoy what the community has to offers so many amenities such as a Pool, splash area, playground, walking path and lake viewing area a Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio. Parking in back for 2 cars



No Cats Allowed



