106 Waterlynn Club Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

FENCED YARD! Built in 2017, this upgraded 3100 s.f. home has 5 BR + LOFT and 4 full baths. One BR and a full bath are on the main level! Stunning hardwood floors are thru the 1st flr. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, large center island, stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop and wall convection oven. Separate private area off kitchen has convenient built-in, L-shaped desk. Great room features a beautiful stacked stone fireplace. Upstairs has 4 more BRs & 3 more full baths! Master suite has a luxury bath with spacious (and separate) granite vanities, large glass shower & garden tub. A large loft provides additional space for gathering. Two BRs share a jack-n-jill bath, and there is another hall full bath. Easy HWY access off I-77 exit 33. Waterlynn community offers pool, playground, walking trails. (PICS FROM PREVIOUS LISTING, WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED )