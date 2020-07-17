All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
106 Waterlynn Club Drive
106 Waterlynn Club Drive

106 Waterlynn Club Drive · No Longer Available
Mooresville
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pools
Location

106 Waterlynn Club Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
FENCED YARD! Built in 2017, this upgraded 3100 s.f. home has 5 BR + LOFT and 4 full baths. One BR and a full bath are on the main level! Stunning hardwood floors are thru the 1st flr. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, large center island, stainless steel appliances, including gas cooktop and wall convection oven. Separate private area off kitchen has convenient built-in, L-shaped desk. Great room features a beautiful stacked stone fireplace. Upstairs has 4 more BRs & 3 more full baths! Master suite has a luxury bath with spacious (and separate) granite vanities, large glass shower & garden tub. A large loft provides additional space for gathering. Two BRs share a jack-n-jill bath, and there is another hall full bath. Easy HWY access off I-77 exit 33. Waterlynn community offers pool, playground, walking trails. (PICS FROM PREVIOUS LISTING, WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Waterlynn Club Drive have any available units?
106 Waterlynn Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Waterlynn Club Drive have?
Some of 106 Waterlynn Club Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Waterlynn Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Waterlynn Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Waterlynn Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Waterlynn Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 106 Waterlynn Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Waterlynn Club Drive offers parking.
Does 106 Waterlynn Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Waterlynn Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Waterlynn Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 106 Waterlynn Club Drive has a pool.
Does 106 Waterlynn Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Waterlynn Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Waterlynn Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Waterlynn Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
