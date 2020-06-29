105 Sherman Oaks Lane

Amenities

Maintenance-free living! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Sherman Oaks. Conveniently located near the Langtree exit of 77, it neighbors one of Mooresville's community parks! Tennis, playgrounds, baseball/softball park...all right out your door! Plus, this townhome is a corner lot at the end of the street so you have no neighbor on your left! Owners built a lovely garden area in the backyard patio. You will love it! Kitchen features a glass tile backsplash and cherry cabinetry. (A new stainless steel oven is replacing the oven in the pictures.) Ready for immediate occupancy. Tenant income must exceed 3 times the rental amount. Pets conditional, no aggressive breeds. Pets must be registered with Petscreening.com, and are subject to monthly pet-rent. Lawncare included! Washer/dryer/refrigerator included!