Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

105 Sherman Oaks Lane

105 Sherman Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

105 Sherman Oaks, Mooresville, NC 28115
White Oaks

Amenities

Maintenance-free living! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Sherman Oaks. Conveniently located near the Langtree exit of 77, it neighbors one of Mooresville's community parks! Tennis, playgrounds, baseball/softball park...all right out your door! Plus, this townhome is a corner lot at the end of the street so you have no neighbor on your left! Owners built a lovely garden area in the backyard patio. You will love it! Kitchen features a glass tile backsplash and cherry cabinetry. (A new stainless steel oven is replacing the oven in the pictures.) Ready for immediate occupancy. Tenant income must exceed 3 times the rental amount. Pets conditional, no aggressive breeds. Pets must be registered with Petscreening.com, and are subject to monthly pet-rent. Lawncare included! Washer/dryer/refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Sherman Oaks Lane have any available units?
105 Sherman Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Sherman Oaks Lane have?
Some of 105 Sherman Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Sherman Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
105 Sherman Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Sherman Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Sherman Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 105 Sherman Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 105 Sherman Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 105 Sherman Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Sherman Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Sherman Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 105 Sherman Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 105 Sherman Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 105 Sherman Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Sherman Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Sherman Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
