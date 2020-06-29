All apartments in Mooresville
102 Pullman Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

102 Pullman Lane

102 Pullman Ln · No Longer Available
Location

102 Pullman Ln, Mooresville, NC 28115
White Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Prices, availability, specials and promotions subject to change. Contact community directly at 704-997-5086. CONTINUUM 115: LIVE BEYOND LIMITS Continuum 115 offers a blended community of apartments and townhomes located in Mooresville, NC just 20 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. With Lowe's Corporate headquarters just blocks away and nearby shopping and dining in Historic Mooresville and Downtown Davidson, our community provides the necessities of a dynamic lifestyle. Our refined one, two and three-bedroom apartments combine flawlessly with our next-level amenity package for the perfect blend of bold comfort in today's modern world. From lounging poolside or creating the next masterpiece in your chef-style kitchen, you can truly enjoy modern apartment living. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at Continuum 115 as enjoyable as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Pullman Lane have any available units?
102 Pullman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Pullman Lane have?
Some of 102 Pullman Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Pullman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
102 Pullman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Pullman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 102 Pullman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 102 Pullman Lane offer parking?
No, 102 Pullman Lane does not offer parking.
Does 102 Pullman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Pullman Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Pullman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 102 Pullman Lane has a pool.
Does 102 Pullman Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 102 Pullman Lane has accessible units.
Does 102 Pullman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Pullman Lane has units with dishwashers.
