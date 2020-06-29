102 Pullman Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator pool bbq/grill

Prices, availability, specials and promotions subject to change. Contact community directly at 704-997-5086. Reference MLS to receive special. CONTINUUM 115: LIVE BEYOND LIMITS Lounge-Continuum 115 Apartments Lake-Continuum 115 Apartments Lake-Continuum 115 Apartments Continuum 115 offers a blended community of apartments and townhomes located in Mooresville, NC just 20 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. With Lowe’s Corporate headquarters just blocks away and nearby shopping and dining in Historic Mooresville and Downtown Davidson, our community provides the necessities of a dynamic lifestyle. Our refined one, two and three-bedroom apartments combine flawlessly with our next-level amenity package for the perfect blend of bold comfort in today’s modern world. From lounging poolside or creating the next masterpiece in your chef-style kitchen, you can truly enjoy modern apartment living. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at Continuum 115 as enjoyable as possible.