101 Emperors Trail

Amenities
Beautiful new construction home completed March 2020 in small private neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances including a NEW refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher and built in microwave. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Large master bedroom features separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Private laundry room with brand new washer and dryer included. Backyard is private with wooded lot behind the property. Located 5 minutes from downtown Mooresville. Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new home!! One pet is conditional.