Mooresville, NC
101 Emperors Trail
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

101 Emperors Trail

101 Emperors Trl · No Longer Available
Location

101 Emperors Trl, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Beautiful new construction home completed March 2020 in small private neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances including a NEW refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher and built in microwave. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Large master bedroom features separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Private laundry room with brand new washer and dryer included. Backyard is private with wooded lot behind the property. Located 5 minutes from downtown Mooresville. Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new home!! One pet is conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Emperors Trail have any available units?
101 Emperors Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Emperors Trail have?
Some of 101 Emperors Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Emperors Trail currently offering any rent specials?
101 Emperors Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Emperors Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Emperors Trail is pet friendly.
Does 101 Emperors Trail offer parking?
Yes, 101 Emperors Trail offers parking.
Does 101 Emperors Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Emperors Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Emperors Trail have a pool?
No, 101 Emperors Trail does not have a pool.
Does 101 Emperors Trail have accessible units?
No, 101 Emperors Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Emperors Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Emperors Trail has units with dishwashers.

