9333 Glenburn Lane - 1

Amenities
Large townhouse with all of the updates! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. Spacious gathering room open to kitchen and breakfast area. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor. Designer kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master suite with tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks, tile flooring and garden tub and separate shower. Washer/dryer included. Community pool, gym, walking trails, pond, and large event lawn. Ecobee Thermostat. Townhome is Energy Star Certified. Easy access to 485.