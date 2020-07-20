9333 Glenburn Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Large townhouse with all of the updates! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. Spacious gathering room open to kitchen and breakfast area. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor. Designer kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master suite with tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks, tile flooring and garden tub and separate shower. Washer/dryer included. Community pool, gym, walking trails, pond, and large event lawn. Ecobee Thermostat. Townhome is Energy Star Certified. Easy access to 485.