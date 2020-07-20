All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:30 AM

9333 Glenburn Lane - 1

9333 Glenburn Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9333 Glenburn Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Large townhouse with all of the updates! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. Spacious gathering room open to kitchen and breakfast area. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor. Designer kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master suite with tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks, tile flooring and garden tub and separate shower. Washer/dryer included. Community pool, gym, walking trails, pond, and large event lawn. Ecobee Thermostat. Townhome is Energy Star Certified. Easy access to 485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 have any available units?
9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 have?
Some of 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9333 Glenburn Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
