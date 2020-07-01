All apartments in Mecklenburg County
3807 Gold Nugget Court
3807 Gold Nugget Court

3807 Gold Nugget Court · No Longer Available
3807 Gold Nugget Court, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Now Available! Apply online at www.rentconrex.com Recently upgraded home that sits at the end of the cup-de-sac. This home has a great kitchen with a pantry, separate dining area, and living room with a fireplace. We have just upgraded the flooring throughout the home. The 3 bedrooms sit on the other side of the home and the master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower. Self showing option available!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3807 Gold Nugget Court have any available units?
3807 Gold Nugget Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 3807 Gold Nugget Court have?
Some of 3807 Gold Nugget Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Gold Nugget Court currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Gold Nugget Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Gold Nugget Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 Gold Nugget Court is pet friendly.
Does 3807 Gold Nugget Court offer parking?
No, 3807 Gold Nugget Court does not offer parking.
Does 3807 Gold Nugget Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Gold Nugget Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Gold Nugget Court have a pool?
No, 3807 Gold Nugget Court does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Gold Nugget Court have accessible units?
No, 3807 Gold Nugget Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Gold Nugget Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Gold Nugget Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 Gold Nugget Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 Gold Nugget Court does not have units with air conditioning.
