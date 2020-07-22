14008 Mallard Lake Road

Amenities

Available Feb. 15 - This 2200 sf. home has 4 BRs and 2.5 baths. Located in NE Charlotte in Mallard Lake subdivision which includes community swimming pool & playground! Main level has a kitchen with black appliances, lots of counter space and cabinets, and a breakfast area; a combination dining room and living room and separate family room. All 4 BRs are upstairs. Master bedroom has master bath with dual-sink vanity. Two-car garage. A hill at the rear side of the back yard provides privacy. Very convenient access to I-485 and I-85, UNCC, shopping and restaurants! SORRY, NO PETS. (Pics are 1 year old and will be updated once vacated -- occupied until Jan. 31.)