Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

14008 Mallard Lake Road

14008 Mallard Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

14008 Mallard Lake Road, Mecklenburg County, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available Feb. 15 - This 2200 sf. home has 4 BRs and 2.5 baths. Located in NE Charlotte in Mallard Lake subdivision which includes community swimming pool & playground! Main level has a kitchen with black appliances, lots of counter space and cabinets, and a breakfast area; a combination dining room and living room and separate family room. All 4 BRs are upstairs. Master bedroom has master bath with dual-sink vanity. Two-car garage. A hill at the rear side of the back yard provides privacy. Very convenient access to I-485 and I-85, UNCC, shopping and restaurants! SORRY, NO PETS. (Pics are 1 year old and will be updated once vacated -- occupied until Jan. 31.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14008 Mallard Lake Road have any available units?
14008 Mallard Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 14008 Mallard Lake Road have?
Some of 14008 Mallard Lake Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14008 Mallard Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
14008 Mallard Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14008 Mallard Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 14008 Mallard Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 14008 Mallard Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 14008 Mallard Lake Road offers parking.
Does 14008 Mallard Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14008 Mallard Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14008 Mallard Lake Road have a pool?
Yes, 14008 Mallard Lake Road has a pool.
Does 14008 Mallard Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 14008 Mallard Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14008 Mallard Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14008 Mallard Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14008 Mallard Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14008 Mallard Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
