13503 Willow Falls Road, Mecklenburg County, NC 28215
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 13503 Willow Falls Road have any available units?
13503 Willow Falls Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 13503 Willow Falls Road currently offering any rent specials?
13503 Willow Falls Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13503 Willow Falls Road pet-friendly?
No, 13503 Willow Falls Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 13503 Willow Falls Road offer parking?
No, 13503 Willow Falls Road does not offer parking.
Does 13503 Willow Falls Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13503 Willow Falls Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13503 Willow Falls Road have a pool?
No, 13503 Willow Falls Road does not have a pool.
Does 13503 Willow Falls Road have accessible units?
No, 13503 Willow Falls Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13503 Willow Falls Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13503 Willow Falls Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13503 Willow Falls Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13503 Willow Falls Road does not have units with air conditioning.
