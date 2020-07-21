7581 Natalie Commons Dr.

Amenities

Large Four Bedroom Home in Denver - This well kept four bedroom, three bath home in the Villages of Denver offers a large eat-in kitchen which opens into the living room with gas fireplace and two-story ceilings. Downstairs also includes a formal dining room, guest suite, and office/formal living room. Upstairs includes huge master suite, two additional bedrooms, laundry room, and lofted flex space. This community offers a pool, clubhouse, and sidewalks. Home is pet friendly with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds. Rental does not include refrigerator.



