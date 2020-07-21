All apartments in Lincoln County
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

7581 Natalie Commons Dr.

7581 Natalie Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7581 Natalie Commons Drive, Lincoln County, NC 28037

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
guest suite
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Large Four Bedroom Home in Denver - This well kept four bedroom, three bath home in the Villages of Denver offers a large eat-in kitchen which opens into the living room with gas fireplace and two-story ceilings. Downstairs also includes a formal dining room, guest suite, and office/formal living room. Upstairs includes huge master suite, two additional bedrooms, laundry room, and lofted flex space. This community offers a pool, clubhouse, and sidewalks. Home is pet friendly with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds. Rental does not include refrigerator.

(RLNE5030740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. have any available units?
7581 Natalie Commons Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
What amenities does 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. have?
Some of 7581 Natalie Commons Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7581 Natalie Commons Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. offer parking?
No, 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. has a pool.
Does 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7581 Natalie Commons Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
